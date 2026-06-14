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Rope Drop: On the road again

We have a couple of big anniversaries this week in the theme park world.

First, on Tuesday, Shanghai Disneyland celebrates its 10th anniversary. Disney is throwing an international press event for this one, so I am on a plane now, flying across the Pacific, for my first-ever visit to the park. This completes the set of all 12 Disney theme parks for me, so look for plenty of analysis of the 12 parks in the weeks to come on Theme Park Insider.

In addition to all the news from Shanghai this week, of course.

On Thursday, June 18, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure celebrates its 16th birthday. This was the development that elevated Universal to another level, enabling it to add and improve attractions at the scale it is today. If you would like to look back at that historic day, allow me to link again to one of my all-time favorite stories on Theme Park Insider: Harry Potter and the Day That Changed Theme Parks Forever.

In more Universal news this week, the company is hosting a big press preview for its upcoming Universal Kids Resort in suburban Dallas. Jacob Sundstrom will be covering for us in Texas as I am flying back from Japan. Watch the site and listen to our podcast this week for his complete report.

Finally, on Friday, June 19, it's time for the return of Disney on the Yard at Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort in California. This event celebrates HBCUs with a reunion event for alumni across Southern California. Look for Drum Major Mickey Mouse to return for the event this year, as well.

Attraction closings and openings

Here are the current refurbishment schedules from Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Pirates of the Caribbean is closed at Disneyland with no reopening date yet.

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind and Silly Symphony Swings are closed at Disney California Adventure with no reopening dates yet.

Universal's Horror Make-Up Show is closed at Universal Studios Florida. Estimated reopening in winter 2026.

June 17: Men in Black Alien Attack reopens at Universal Studios Florida.

July 2: Soarin' Around the World opens at Disney California Adventure.

July 3: Pteranodon Flyers reopens at Islands of Adventure.

July 4: Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp and Po Live! reopen at Universal Studios Florida.

July 6: Carousel of Progress closes at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. New show debuts in 2027.

July 6-16: King Arthur Carrousel closes at Disneyland.

July 20-23: Matterhorn Bobsleds closes at Disneyland.

October 26: Volcano Bay closes for the season, with a planned return on or before April 1, 2027.

November 20: Jurassic Park River Adventure reopens at Islands of Adventure.

Planning a trip?

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