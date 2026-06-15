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Shanghai Disneyland celebrates its 10th anniversary

Shanghai Disneyland celebrated its 10th anniversary tonight by honoring former Disney CEO Bob Iger and announcing the name of the resort's third hotel.

Though officials including Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro hinted at new expansion plans for the park, none were announced at the press event at the park's Walt Disney Theater this evening. Speaking privately with insiders, a second gate in Shanghai is happening, though it was not announced tonight.

As for officially announced projects, Shanghai Disney is building a new Spider-Man-themed land, for which the resort recently completed track work on its centerpiece roller coaster. Other current projects at the resort include a third theater expansion for its Soarin' Across the Horizon show and two new hotels.

The first of those hotels, the resort's third to open, will debut this winter and be called Disney Enchanted Star Hotel, Shanghai Disney Resort officials revealed.

The fourth hotel will be the closest to the park and completed as part of an expansion of the Disneytown shopping district. We got no new details tonight about that project, however.

In the end, as the resort celebrated its first decade, it honored the person who did the most to make that happen. D'Amaro and partner Shendi Group Chairman Guan Taoping presented Iger will a statue miniature of one of the adornments atop the park's Enchanted Storybook Castle.

Stay tuned later today for more coverage from the park's anniversary.

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