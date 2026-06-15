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Universal sets new nighttime show for Epic Universe

Universal Orlando today confirmed its new nighttime spectacular at Epic Universe.

Universal Celestial Goodnight will debut July 7 and run nightly. The show will feature more than 350 fountains and seven million LED lights embedded throughout Celestial Park to tell the stories of the characters and adventures in Epic Universe's four themed portals: Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, and How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk. Fireworks will complete the show.

Universal Epic Universe opened in May 2025. The park produces a nighttime spectacular event for its opening ceremony, but has not produced a regular nighttime spectacular since.

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