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Six Flags' new dive coaster gets its opening date

Tormenta: Rampaging Run now has its opening date.

Six Flags announced this morning that the new, record-setting Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster will open officially on Friday, June 26 at Six Flags Over Texas.

Tormenta: Rampaging Run will be the tallest, fastest and longest of its model, reaching 309 feet tall and running up to 87 mph on 4,199 feet of track. The initial drop on the coaster will release riders at 95 degrees 285 feet toward the ground.

The coaster will anchor a new Rancho de la Tormenta Plaza area, themed to a Spanish village. Here is the concept POV for the ride, courtesy Six Flags Over Texas.

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