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Dollywood circles August for NightFlight debut

Dollywood is looking for a mid-August opening for its new NightFlight Expedition ride, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton said today.

Naughton made the announcement in a video update to Dollywood email subscribers. Dollywood previously had announced that the new hybrid system dark ride would open this spring.

NightFlight Expedition is the first US installation of the Mack Rides rocking boat ride system, and the first installation in a dark ride environment. The ride will create a twilight adventure in the Smoky Mountains, featuring original characters created by the park for its Wildwood Grove land. You can read more about that here: All aboard the hype train for Dollywood's NightFlight Expedition.

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