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Universal Hollywood opens new security checkpoints

CityWalk is now inside the security perimeter at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal has opened its new security screening stations at the California theme park. The old security gates in front of the globe remain in use for guests parking in the Frankenstein lot or using valet parking.

Guests parking in Jurassic Parking now are being directed to new escalators that lead to Universal's new main security checkpoint behind NBC Sports Grill and Brew. That's also the checkpoint that visitors riding the shuttle up the hill from the Metro station will use. The old CityWalk access points from Jurassic Parking are now blocked.

For visitors parking at ET or using rideshare, there is a third security checkpoint at the far end of CityWalk.

With the changes, guests visiting Universal Studios Hollywood can now come and go to CityWalk locations without having to go through security to reenter the theme park. That puts the CityWalk restaurants on the menu for a now-convenient lunch or dinner.

The switch puts Universal Studios Hollywood in the same situation as the Disneyland Resort and Universal Orlando's main campus, where their shopping and dining districts lie within their security perimeters.

For discounts on tickets to the park, including a second day free offer, please shop our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

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