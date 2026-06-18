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Walt Disney World looks to close a free parking loophole

Let's talk about Walt Disney World's new resort transportation policy.

Starting June 28, guests who want to take a bus from Disney Springs to one of Disney's resort hotels will need to show that they have a current hotel room, dining or activity reservation. Guests without any of those will not be allowed to enter the bus transportation area at Disney Springs. Same goes for the boat to Port Orleans.

That means no more parking at Disney Springs in order to go hang out at one of the hotels, ride the Skyliner or monorail, or eat at a hotel counter service restaurant. More to the point, perhaps, it means no more parking for free at Disney Springs and then transferring at a hotel to get to one of Disney's theme parks.

That always struck me a silly workaround to get free theme park parking. I mean, how valuable is your time? Parking at Disney Springs then taking two bus rides would take at least an hour to get to any park and sometimes more than that. And then the same coming back.

But apparently enough people have been parking at Disney Springs to do something other than Disney Springs that Disney now wants to make changes.

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