Walt Disney World looks to close a free parking loophole
Let's talk about Walt Disney World's new resort transportation policy.
Starting June 28, guests who want to take a bus from Disney Springs to one of Disney's resort hotels will need to show that they have a current hotel room, dining or activity reservation. Guests without any of those will not be allowed to enter the bus transportation area at Disney Springs. Same goes for the boat to Port Orleans.
That means no more parking at Disney Springs in order to go hang out at one of the hotels, ride the Skyliner or monorail, or eat at a hotel counter service restaurant. More to the point, perhaps, it means no more parking for free at Disney Springs and then transferring at a hotel to get to one of Disney's theme parks.
That always struck me a silly workaround to get free theme park parking. I mean, how valuable is your time? Parking at Disney Springs then taking two bus rides would take at least an hour to get to any park and sometimes more than that. And then the same coming back.
But apparently enough people have been parking at Disney Springs to do something other than Disney Springs that Disney now wants to make changes.
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Replies (2)
I am gutted. The boat ride to Port Orleans is something I do every time and genuinely is a highlight. We walk around the resort and have a couple of/few beers then Mrs Plum carries me back on to the boat as I slurring sing "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" to the annoyance of the other passengers for the return journey. I will tell them that I am going to make a hotel reservation. Hopefully, they will believe me.
This is not good practice by Disney.
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Yes Time is all we have and it is limited...
But if you live in Orlando area..... Just staying this is a nice way to stick it to the Man or Mouse.
There was a couple (husband and wife) years ago who lived in Orlando and went on an all day free rides around Disney transportation. The road the monorail, boat ride, bus rides. They mapped out a day of free rides to end up back where they started.
I believe the chronicled all of it here...