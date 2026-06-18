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Universal Kids Resort: What were they thinking?

Universal has spent the better part of the past 15 years chasing down Disney, the market leader when it comes to premium theme parks. The resort experience at Universal Orlando now at least rivals, if not surpasses, what you can get from Walt Disney World. Universal’s latest effort is an attempt to zig where Disney has zagged by building a regional theme park designed for kids 3-9 years old in Frisco, Texas.

Maybe zigging was the wrong decision. Universal Kids Resort will open to the general public on July 1. I was invited to preview the park on Thursday by Universal, who also provided travel accommodations from Los Angeles to Dallas. That included two nights in the Universal Kids Resort Hotel, which I’ll get into in another piece.

Let’s start with the theme park, which includes seven themed lands and around a dozen attractions that range from dance parties to splash pads to roller coasters to a raft ride and feature characters ranging from Shrek and Donkey to SpongeBob Squarepants.

This is an ugly, underthemed theme park

There are aspects of this park that look quite nice, namely the Puss in Boots Del Mar area. The Jurassic World area is also perfectly fine. The rest of the park is rather dire. Barren concrete stretches as far as the eye can see, young trees are still being supported by wooden beams around the park, and there’s just not enough shade or indoor space to retreat to.

I have criticized Celestial Park at Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe for being, at present, underbuilt and too sun-exposed given the extreme weather we see in Orlando much of the year. The difference between that and Universal Kids Resort is that the rest of Celestial Park is rather beautiful. You can’t say that about the kids park in Frisco, which totally lacks charm throughout much of its environs.

There are two examples that spring to mind: The first is the Minions Bello Bay Cruise raft ride, which is actually one of the more novel and fun rides in the park. It features a corkscrew element that I had never seen before on a rapids ride — it’s great. Okay, so what isn’t great?



The theming stops on the Minions Bello Bay Cruise

That halfway through the ride, the theming disappears. You’re surrounded by concrete retaining walls without so much as a Minions decal, let alone anything more substantial. It’s even more stark when you exit the attraction and see this large, unthemed lagoon from so many areas of the park.

Then there’s the worse example.

Just … watch the video embedded above. This is a simple busbar attraction, familiar to anyone who has visited any Fantasyland on planet Earth. That Universal managed to do so little with this attraction is shameful. There are several flat pieces of art, some (bad) sound-alike voice performances and then the attraction is over. But at least you get to spend the duration in the oppressive Texan sun. I’m honestly shocked that creative signed off on this given how sparse it is.

Worse yet, this attraction featured heavy downtime during the day. Though perhaps that was a blessing to the poor souls who never had to experience this attraction.

The food was mostly good

How about something positive? The food I had at Universal Kids Resort was pretty good. I had a crispy shrimp rice bowl [$14.99] at the Puss in Boots restaurant in Del Mar and a beef skewer rice bowl [$13.99] at the Jurassic World Canteen.



Crispy shrimp rice bowl

What can I say? I like rice bowls. There are also plenty of burgers and chicken fingers for you and the family to sample, though those sounded less appealing given the heat.

Snackwise I tried a couple items: The Shrekzel is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a pretzel that looks like Shrek. This was … fine. But I find most theme park pretzels to be pretty bad, so I can’t say this was exceptional in that regard. I also tried the Brozone Berry cone [$7.99] in the Trolls land, which is a huckleberry soft serve.



Brozone Berry cone

I did not care for this. It was clearly a yogurt-based soft serve and was not served cold enough to withstand the Texas heat. It also tasted very yogurty, which was not exactly my speed. Your mileage may vary, of course.

What about the other rides?

There are two roller coasters at Universal Kids Resort. The Camp Cretaceous coaster is fun, the ride vehicles are great and it’s something that will feel exhilarating for young kids. I definitely recommend this as long as the wait time is reasonable. The other roller coaster, Rhonda’s TrollFest Express, is a little more tame. So if you’ve got kids that are worried about thrills, maybe start them out here.

That essentially ends any meaningful talk about rides at this park. There are a bunch of flat rides throughout the Trolls, Jurassic World and SpongeBob themed areas. None of them are particularly interesting; the kind of stuff you’d find in a Camp Snoopy or Looney Toons themed area.

The Swings Over Del Mar are cute, and I dig the squirt-each-other feature of Bobbing Barrels in Bikini Bottom. But otherwise, there’s just not much to write home about. I think that’s largely fine; this park was never going to live or die based on its killer attraction lineup, but there’s just not much to report.

Shows and entertainment

The flagship Universal Kids Resort Theater is not open and there’s no official word on what will go in there. Your other show options are a few dance parties, some meet and greets and (my favorite) the Puss in Boots puppet show. It’s fun to see that art form in a theme park and is definitely the show I’d recommend to groups with a healthy mix of kids and adults.



Mama Luna's Adopt a Kitty Day!

But there is no parade and there will be nothing approaching a nighttime spectacular given the restrictions imposed on Universal by the city. I also did not see a single piece of merchandise branded Universal Kids Resort, nor anything that mentioned Frisco or Texas. There were merchandise pieces previously exclusive to Orlando that had been reskinned and genericized to end up in Frisco.

Does that matter? I don’t know. But it speaks to a type of cheapness and tackiness that permeated my visit to this park. I have no doubt that families with young kids who already live in the Dallas area will enjoy coming here. But I also know that this park is well beneath the high standard Universal has set for itself.

Before we got into the park, a representative from Universal said this park was meant to be a gateway to the immersive thematic experiences the company has become known for. They also said this was meant to be a gateway to the bigger, better resorts offered in Orlando and Hollywood.

On that front, Universal has completely failed. There is nothing at Universal Kids Resort that would make me more intrigued by what Universal has up its sleeve. I’ve seen this park compared to Legoland and Sesame Place, which I think is laughable. This park feels more like Nickelodeon Universe at the Mall of America than any Legoland I’ve been to.

And that’s a comparison that does not flatter anyone involved with Universal Kids Resort.

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