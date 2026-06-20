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Walk Time: A tale of two theme parks

In theme parks and entertainment, "walk time" is the name for the final paid minutes of your shift, when you gather your stuff and start heading home. At Theme Park Insider, "Walk Time" is our weekend look back at the past seven days in theme park news.

In case you missed it

In this week's episode of the Theme Park Insider Podcast, Jake reviews the media preview of Universal Kids Resort, while I talk about my trip to Shanghai Disneyland for its 10th anniversary: Theme Park Insider Podcast.

The stories:

Universal Kids Resort: What were they thinking?

Shanghai Disneyland celebrates its 10th anniversary

Is this Disney's most beautiful Fantasyland?

Let's talk about Disney's next three new theme parks

This week's patent applications include proposals from Disney for a new thrill ride track wheel and disappearing ride vehicles: https://www.themeparkinsider.com/flume/202606/12513/

Disney details plans to make dark ride vehicles disappear

Also, this week Universal Hollywood opened new security checkpoints and Dollywood circled August for its NightFlight Expedition debut.

Industry moves

Congratulations to Bob Rogers, who has been reelected to the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Yep, that's the Oscars people. So let's all plan to play "Where's Bob" and try to spot him in the crowd at the next Oscars awards show.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Thursday announced the appointment of Jon Vigue as the park's new President. Jon comes to Florida from Wild Adventures Theme Park in Georgia.

Walt Disney World this week revealed the replacement for Jellyrolls on Disney's BoardWalk. Hurly-Burly will open in late 2026. The space will host all-ages trivia and other games during the day, but its main use will be as a 21-and-older live music lounge in the evenings. Classic "coastal-inspired" cocktails and light bites will be available.

Safe Harbor Development this week announced plans for The Play District: Powered by Hasbro, a 50,000-square-foot, multi-attraction entertainment destination to open in Pigeon Forge next summer. Attractions will include Nerf Action Xperience, Peppa Pig Playtime, and Planet Playskool, with experiences from Play-Doh and more Hasbro brands.

Finally, the Sphere in Las Vegas is getting a new show. The Vegas icon has been showing an upscaled edit of "The Wizard of Oz" on its giant, wrap-around screen. Staring next year, the Sphere will welcome a way, way-larger-than-life showing of... The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Not even Covid could wipe out a city's supply of toilet paper faster than this will.

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