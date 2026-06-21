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Rope Drop: Storm warning is off in Texas

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

This week was supposed to be the debut of Tormenta: Rampaging Run at Six Flags Over Texas. I had even booked my flight to red-eye out to Dallas for the media preview on Thursday morning. There was no chance at getting a hotel as the World Cup's Japan v. Sweden games was set for across the street that afternoon. But Six Flags on Friday postponed the event, so fans will need to keep waiting for their chance to ride the world's first B&M giga dive coaster.

Attraction closings and openings

Here are the current refurbishment schedules from Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Silly Symphony Swings is closed at Disney California Adventure with no reopening date yet.

Universal's Horror Make-Up Show is closed at Universal Studios Florida. Estimated reopening in winter 2026.

June 26: Pirates of the Caribbean reopens at Disneyland.

July 2: Soarin' Around the World opens at Disney California Adventure.

July 3: Pteranodon Flyers reopens at Islands of Adventure.

July 4: Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp and Po Live! reopen at Universal Studios Florida.

July 6: Carousel of Progress closes at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. New show debuts in 2027.

July 6-16: King Arthur Carrousel closes at Disneyland.

July 20-23: Matterhorn Bobsleds closes at Disneyland.

June 21-30: Le Cirque Arcanus closes at Universal Epic Universe.

October 26: Volcano Bay closes for the season, with a planned return on or before April 1, 2027.

November 20: Jurassic Park River Adventure reopens at Islands of Adventure.

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