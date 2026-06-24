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Walt Disney World sets dates for 2026 holiday parties

Walt Disney World has announced the dates for its 2026 holiday parties at the Magic Kingdom and Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party returns November 8 the Magic Kingdom, where the after-hours, hard-ticket event will run for 25 select nights through December 22.

November 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 24, 25, 27, 29

December 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22

The event starts at 7pm each night, with guests able to enter the Magic Kingdom on their party ticket starting at 4pm. Ticket prices will vary by date and range from $189 to $229 per person.

Tickets will go on sale July 16, with Disney hotel guests getting a presale starting July 9.

Returning entertainment at Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party includes Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas Parade, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show, the Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration and Frozen Holiday Surprise castle shows, dance parties and character meets, including Santa in Storybook Circus. Free holiday cookies and hot chocolate will be available at stations across the park, as well.

Disney Jollywood Nights returns one day earlier, on November 7, at Disney's Hollywood Studios. This party will run for 15 select nights, through January 5.

November 7, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28

December 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 23

January 3, 5

The DHS party starts at 7:30pm each night, with your event ticket getting you into the park starting at 5:30pm. Ticket prices will range from $169 to $199 per person. On-sale dates are the same: July 9 for Disney hotel guests and July 16 for everyone else.

Returning entertainment includes the Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! fireworks, Glisten skating show, the Disney Holidays in Hollywood show, starring Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, in the Theater of the Stars, and the "What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along," plus special character greetings throughout the park.

Other musical entertainment includes Jazzy Holidays at The Hollywood Brown Derby, Pixar Disco, and the Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club in the courtyard of The Hollywood Tower Hotel.

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