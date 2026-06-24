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Is the Universal Kids Resort Hotel worth a stay?

As the name implies, Universal Kids Resort isn’t just a theme park. A 300-room hotel serves as the gateway to the park, offering guests an hour of early entry to the theme park along with a dedicated theme park entrance, a pool and a convenient place to recharge after spending a day in the sun.

Universal paid for my travel and accommodations to Frisco, Texas for a media preview that included two nights stay in the Universal Kids Resort Hotel. Rooms start around $250 a night and range from a standard queen all the way up to a family suite. I stayed in a Deluxe Queen — Theme Park View room which goes for around $330.

How’s the room?

Every Universal Kids Resort Hotel room, with two exceptions, has a queen bed along with a set of bunk beds. The Family Suites have a king bed, a bunk bed and a sleeper sofa. The bunk beds serve two purposes: Economical use of space and, perhaps more importantly, kids think they’re fun.

The queen bed I slept on was a little on the firm side, but fine. I was less impressed with the sheets and bedding which were on the thin side and felt like the kind of bedding I bought from Target in college and less like the kind of bedding I’d expect from a Hampton Inn, let alone something a bit pricier.

The shower, on the other hand, was quite nice with strong water pressure. Granted, Frisco gets hot enough that you’d be happy with an elephant shower if that’s what it came to. The bathroom was stocked with Dove-branded soaps, which were fine though nothing to write home about.

If you’ve watched the room tour video, you’ve seen how bright and colorful the room is. Maybe you’ll love it, maybe you’ll hate it, but it is essentially how the entire hotel is decorated. There are no Universal characters or other intellectual property (IP) references in the room. It’s some generic furniture painted in loud colors.

There’s also not a coffee maker in the room. I know that’s not abnormal for theme park hotels in Orlando... and it’s dumb there, too. If I’m here with my toddler, I need coffee available sooner than I’m able to dress myself.

An ice bucket and mini fridge are provided, too. A television is mounted over the dresser and has basic cable channels; yes, I was able to watch World Cup games while looking out the window at a theme park. Life isn’t all bad.

How’s the rest of the hotel?

Cards on the table: I think the hotel is quite ugly. I can hear you now! Jake! It’s for kids!

And hey, if your kids think this ugly hotel is fun, more power to them. I found the space very over-stimulating, which isn’t exactly what I’m looking for when I’m staying at a theme park hotel. I was also surprised by the lack of character art throughout the hotel. Each floor is painted a different color to correspond to a character featured at the park (I stayed on the Shrek floor), but that’s about it.



Interior hallway at Universal Kids Resort Hotel

The design direction Universal went for with this hotel probably reflects the team’s budget. What is a cost-effective way to make a hotel for a kids theme park? Paint.

What about the pool?

Universal says its pool is 3,514 square feet. For your average 300-room hotel, that would be plenty big enough. Unfortunately, this is not an average hotel. Universal Kids Resort will close between 6 and 7 p.m. on most days. There are 22 days a year the park can stay open until 10 p.m. You see where I’m going with this?



Pool at Universal Kids Resort Hotel

During my stay, here’s what happened: Families came back from the park in the mid to late afternoon, ate dinner and went to the pool. This made the pool very crowded and, from the looks of it, unpleasant to be in. There’s also no hot tub; I understand why they didn’t include one (I assume safety concerns with kids running all over the place) but that would have been a nice addition for parents.

What kind of dining is there?

But don’t worry, there is a hotel bar with a series of cocktails along with bottles of wine and canned beer. These drinks can be taken to the pool area or back up to your room. The menu changed twice during my stay there, and I imagine it will change again before you visit the park. The bartenders, Jess and Rowan, were very friendly and accommodating.

That bar sits next to the lone quick service dining location in the hotel. It opens at 6:30 a.m. for breakfast and, at least during my stay, closes at 9 p.m. I had breakfast and dinner during my stay. For dinner, I tried the braised short rib, served with green beans and grits. This was quite good, in keeping with the majority of my eating experience at the resort.



Braised short rib dinner [$18.99]

Breakfast... not so much. I got the classic breakfast and was pretty disappointed. The quality of the eggs and toast would have been fine, or at least passable, if I was staying at a Hampton Inn that provided the breakfast for “free.” But I would be disappointed if I spent $11 on this breakfast.

You’re also only a 15-minute drive from all that Frisco has to offer, so you’re not as captive an audience as you might be at an Orlando theme park.

Yes, they charge for parking

It costs $20 a night to park your car at the Universal Kids Resort. The parking lot is quite vast and does not have any shade structures, so keep that in mind if you’re planning on heading out during the day.

Is it worth a stay?

Ultimately, this will come down to what you value and how much money you have to spend. There is a Hampton Inn a mere seven-minute drive from Universal Kids Resort that charges around $100 a night for a stay. Parking and breakfast are free. It is decidedly less fun than the Universal Kids Resort Hotel and is certainly not as convenient as being able to use your own two feet to get back to your hotel room for a nap.

You also get one hour of early entry to the theme park as a hotel guest along with a dedicated entrance exclusively for guests. Merchandise delivery is also available, sending your purchases back to your room so you don’t have to schlep them around all day.

But if I was doing a Universal Kids Resort staycation, or making this park part of a broader North Texas vacation... I’d stay at the Hampton. The Universal Kids Resort Hotel might be fine for some families, but it doesn’t offer enough to justify its price.

Previously

Review of the theme park - Universal Kids Resort: What were they thinking?

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