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Carowinds goes vertical on Rip Roarin' Falls construction

Construction is now vertical on Carowinds' new, record-setting log flume ride for 2027.

Crews last night placed the first columns and beams for Rip Roarin' Falls' 100-foot drop. Due to the new ride's position near the Fury 325 roller coaster, construction on the flume ride can happen only at night, when the coaster is closed.

Upcoming construction milestones include work starting on the station house in the middle of next month, with installation of the ride's two high-speed switches following at the end of July.



First vertical construction on Rip Roarin' Falls. Image courtesy Carowinds

Once open, the WhiteWater-produced ride will reach a top speed of 50 mph on its record-setting 100-foot drop. Along the way on the 2,240-foot ride, visitors will experience a 42-foot reverse drop leading into a reverse camelback. Rip Roarin' Falls' height requirement will be 35 inches. For more about the new ride, along with a concept POV video, please read Carowinds plans record-setting log flume ride for 2027.

For our list of upcoming attractions at major parks around the world, please visit our Plan ahead for new theme park attractions page.

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