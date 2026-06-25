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Atlanta park closure puts highly-rated coaster's future in doubt

Roller coaster fans were supposed to be getting two highly anticipated new coasters this week. Instead, they got news that one of the world's top coasters might be closing.

Fun Spot America announced today that it will close its Atlanta location August 2. The Fayetteville, Ga. amusement park is home to ArieForce One, a RMC coaster that opened in 2023 and claimed a spot on our most recent worldwide top 40 roller coasters list.

I cannot recall such a highly rated coaster closing so swiftly. Fun Spot America could opt to sell the coaster to another park or to relocate it to one of its two Central Florida locations. But U.S. tax rules might push the company to tear down the coaster for its write-off value instead.

"This was an extremely difficult decision," Fun Spot America CEO John Arie Jr. said of the park's imminent closure. "Our Atlanta team has poured their hearts into serving our guests and creating a place where families could have fun together. We are deeply grateful for their dedication and for the support we have received from the Fayetteville community."

"We are proud of the memories created in Atlanta and grateful to everyone who has been part of this chapter of our story," Arie said.

The Atlanta park will continue to open from 10am to 10pm daily through August 2. So coaster fans who want to experience ArieForce One have a little over a month to do so. Season passes and gift cards will be honored at Fun Spot's Kissimmee and Orlando locations, which will remain open.

Tomorrow was supposed to be the official opening date for Tormenta: Rampaging Run, the new Bolliger & Mabillard giga dive coaster at Six Flags Over Texas. But Six Flags canceled that debut earlier this week, with no replacement date announced.

Earlier this month, Universal Studios Hollywood accidentally published a webpage declaring June 26 as the opening date for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, its new, first-of-its-kind launched drifting coaster. Universal immediately walked back that reveal and has yet to announce the coaster's official opening date.

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