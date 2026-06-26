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Disneyland plusses its Pirates of the Caribbean ride

Disneyland did not just repair its Pirates of the Caribbean ride while it was down for refurbishment this spring. They plussed it.

With the ride's reopening today, Walt Disney Imagineering is revealing the new pirate character that it has installed on the classic indoor boat ride. The new character helps provide more detail to the story that Disney created with its Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

Ever since the theme park ride opened in 1967, skeletal pirates have been sitting on piles of treasure in the grottos after the waterfall from the Blue Bayou. The Pirates of the Caribbean films explained that the pirates became skeletons due to a curse on that treasure.

Now, on the Anaheim ride, Disneyland guests can see that curse in action.

Using WDI's new projection technology, a pirate changes from human to skeleton as guests float by and watch. The tech uses forward projection upon an articulated animatronic face to create the transition effect. Here is the "making of" video from Walt Disney Imagineering, which shows the effect.

I first saw this tech in action during one of my off-the-record visits to WDI earlier this year. It's a far step beyond Disney's first attempts at using rear projection to animate animatronic faces - a technique that WDI has backed away from by replacing the Audio Animatronic figures on EPCOT's Frozen Ever After ride, for example.

With this enhancement, I now am fully onboard with the original Anaheim installation being the best version of Disney's traditional Pirates of the Caribbean ride, followed by the one at Disneyland Paris. But, as always, data collection will need to continue indefinitely for me to be completely certain of that decision.

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