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Earl of Sandwich opens its new home at Disneyland

Earl of Sandwich has opened at its new location in Downtown Disney.

This is the fourth home, and fifth opening, at the Disneyland Resort for the popular sandwich shop. Most recently, Earl of Sandwich has been serving out of a temporary, mobile facility on the west side of Downtown Disney. Before that, the sandwich shop operated out of the former La Brea Bakery space.

You can now find "the Earl" serving its expansive menu of sandwiches, wraps, soups and salads in a new building located next to Downtown Disney's southwest entrance. The restaurant is in a soft opening period now. Within Earl of Sandwich, visitors also will find The Pub, serving draft beers, wines, frozen cocktails, and seasonal beverages.

The second floor of the building will home to Gordon Ramsay at the Carnaby, which will open later.

Earl of Sandwich's original home at Downtown Disney was attached the now-demolished movie theater building that once stood in front of the Earl's new home. The quick-service restaurant opened in 2012 then closed in 2018 to make way for a hotel project that Disneyland abandoned. It reopened in 2019 at that location before closing in 2023 and moving to the old La Brea Bakery site. That building was torn down to make way for the upcoming Porto's location at Downtown Disney.

Earl of Sandwich also has locations at the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris resorts in addition to at Disneyland.

The official grand opening for Disneyland's new Earl of Sandwich will be July 15. And yes, Luke Montagu, the 12th Earl of Sandwich, is planning to be there for the event.

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