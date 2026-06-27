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Walk Time: Disneyland Paris wilts in record heat

Welcome to the weekend... and our "week in review" recap. If you would prefer to listen to this week's theme park news and analysis, I posted a new episode of the Theme Park Insider Podcast for you yesterday.

This week Fun Spot America announced that it would close its Atlanta location August 2, which could mean the end of the highly rated ArieForce One coaster from RMC, which debuted in 2023: Atlanta park closure puts highly-rated coaster's future in doubt.

Jake continues his coverage of Universal's new resort in Texas with his review of its hotel: Is the Universal Kids Resort Hotel worth a stay?

Pirates of the Caribbean has reopened at Disneyland, with a new animatronic using some cool new tech from Walt Disney Imagineering. Here is how it was done: Disneyland plusses its Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

Also this week, I updated our guides to getting the most from Disney's Lightning Lane.

Over on the Discussion Forum, we are talking about the stunning incident on Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Disneyland, where a child slid down the flume ride's 50-foot drop, without a boat.

Elsewhere

A record-shattering heat wave gripped Europe this week, leading to widespread closures of outdoor attractions at the Disneyland Paris Resort. Temperatures peaked at 105F in Paris, as guests looked for relief wherever they could find it. At least one of Disney's on-site hotels does not have air conditioning, so not even heading back to the hotel provided a break from the heat.

At Walt Disney World this week, Disney Springs welcomed its installation of the Level99 indoor games playground for adults and teens. The 46,000-square-foot venue celebrated with a preview and ribbon cutting this week before it opens officially to the public on Monday. It's Level99's fourth venue, and its largest, featuring "63 physical and mental life-sized mini-games and real-world challenges."

In less welcomed news, the Bourbon Steak restaurant at the Dolphin hotel suffered a kitchen fire on Friday. The hotel's ventilation system blew the fire's smoke out into view of the public, drawing widespread attention across the EPCOT resort area. The hotel evacuated its lobby, but there was no damage to the hotel. The restaurant, however, will be closed for a while.

Walt Disney World this week also confirmed that it will not be installing a holiday gingerbread house in the lobby of Disney's Grand Floridian Resort this year, or in the future. Perhaps this is another example of Disney trying to discourage people not staying at its hotels from visiting them, but I think it's perhaps more likely that Disney realized that there just isn't room for a crowd-drawing giant gingerbread house and The Perch lobby bar that it opened at the Grand Floridian late last year.

Rival Universal Orlando, however, is embracing lobby displays at its on-site hotels, at least for this summer. Each hotel has installed a large sand sculpture in its lobby for the summer season, with How to Train Your Dragon at Helios Grand, Jaws at Portofino Bay and Sapphire Falls, Shrek at Cabana Bay and Dockside, Trolls at Surfside, Ghostbusters at Hard Rock, Kung Fu Panda at Royal Pacific, Back to the Future at Aventura, E.T. at Stella Nova, and Dark Universe at Terra Luna.



Jaws sand sculpture at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort. Photo courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

Finally, congratulations to Europa-Park, whose Eatrenalin fine-dining experience won its first Michelin star this week. This is not the first theme park resort restaurant to win a Michelin star, but it is the first anywhere with Mack Rides-designed "floating chairs" to win one.

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