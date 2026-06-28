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Rope Drop: Who is feeling fast and furious?

Here is what we are looking forward to at major theme parks around the world this week.

Tomorrow, team member previews are scheduled to start for the new Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift roller coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood. Yes, some people from Universal Creative and the park's PR teams have been on the ride, but this preview opens up the new roller coaster to a wider range of Universal employees.

The TM preview naturally raises the question of when soft openings - I'm sorry, technical rehearsals - for the new coaster might start. If all goes well early this week, could park guests be riding by this upcoming holiday weekend?

Sticking with new attractions, Holiday World is expected to announce its new 2027 attraction during an online event on Wednesday at 9:45am Eastern Time. Come for the "37th Annual Boulder Canyon Cannonball Competition," and stay for what many fans are speculating will be the Santa Claus, Indiana park's announcement of a Fourth of July-themed Mack Rides rocking boat ride.

On Thursday, Disney's new Soarin' Across America flying theater movie gets its west coast premiere at Disney California Adventure. The show debuted at Walt Disney World's EPCOT last month. Here is my review, with full on-ride video: Disney invites fans to celebrate 250 by Soarin' Across America.

On Saturday, the United States celebrates its Semiquincentennial (vocab word of the day!), and theme parks across the country will be launching their biggest fireworks displays of the year. Have fun, and please stay safe.

Attraction closings and openings

Here are the current refurbishment schedules from Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Universal Orlando.

Silly Symphony Swings is closed at Disney California Adventure with no reopening date yet.

Universal's Horror Make-Up Show is closed at Universal Studios Florida. Estimated reopening in winter 2026.

July 2: Soarin' Across America opens at Disney California Adventure.

July 3: Pteranodon Flyers reopens at Islands of Adventure.

July 4: Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp and Po Live! reopen at Universal Studios Florida.

July 6: Carousel of Progress closes at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. New show debuts in 2027.

July 6-16: King Arthur Carrousel closes at Disneyland.

July 20-23: Matterhorn Bobsleds closes at Disneyland.

June 21-30: Le Cirque Arcanus closes at Universal Epic Universe.

October 26: Volcano Bay closes for the season, with a planned return on or before April 1, 2027.

November 20: Jurassic Park River Adventure reopens at Islands of Adventure.

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