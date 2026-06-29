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Summer Vacation Week kicks off with a ride around Disneyland

With the big Fourth of July holiday coming up this weekend, I am declaring this "summer vacation week" on Theme Park Insider. Each day, I will be featuring an America-themed attraction here on Theme Park Insider, along with some of my favorite, road-tested summer vacation advice.

First up, let's take a Grand Circle Tour of the theme park that started it all, Disneyland. This Disneyland Railroad tour features plenty of sights inspired by United States landmarks, including the Rivers of America and the Grand Canyon diorama.

There is much more to see and do at Disneyland than just the Railroad, of course. This is Theme Park Insider readers' top-rated theme park in the world, and I would encourage any theme park fan to visit Walt's original theme park at least once in their lives. Disneyland is the perfect destinations for a Great American Roadtrip across the United States' west.

Unfortunately, Disney gets dragged by a lot of people online because dragging Disney gets clicks. Please don't let that dissuade you from considering popular attractions that got popular for good reason.

Too many travel influencers online are trying to drag you into their unnecessarily complicated side quests. You don't need to over-optimize everything you do. Ultimately, visiting Disneyland is simple. Buy your ticket online. Arrive 30 minutes before opening. Go do first the ride you most want to experience. Then enjoy the day, following others' advice as you see fit. Don't let the perfect itinerary become the enemy of the good.

And if Disneyland in California is a destination that you believe you cannot get to or afford, then keep reading. I will have plenty of other destinations for your consideration later this week.

If you would like to get out there and support Theme Park Insider at the same time, please shop our U.S. attraction ticket partner.

Finally, for more updates of travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekend newsletter.

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