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NBCUniversal to split from Comcast

Comcast and NBCUniversal are splitting up.

Comcast announced this morning that it will split into two companies: Comcast and NBCUniversal. Comcast will retain the company's cable, wireless and Internet connectivity businesses while NBCUniversal will have the media businesses, including the company's theme parks. Mike Cavanagh will be the Chief Executive Officer of NBCUniversal. Michael Angelakis will be the CEO at Comcast, with current Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts moving into an advisory role with both companies.

"Each organization will continue to be led by a management team with deep industry experience that will benefit from focused strategic priorities and the ability to pursue opportunities most relevant to their businesses," Cavanagh said. "I'm personally thrilled to continue leading NBCUniversal into the future. With our iconic brands and theme parks, leading franchises and incredible creative talent, we are well-positioned for long-term value creation."

The deal will be a tax-free spin-off, with current Comcast shareholders getting shares in each of the two new companies. In addition, Comcast said that it expects to retain a stake of up to 19.9% ownership position in NBCUniversal for up to one year after the completion of the spin, "which it intends to monetize in a tax-efficient manner over time," the company said in its press release.

The TL;DR? Comcast and NBCUniversal are splitting, but nothing is changing - for now - in the operation of either side. Long term, people can debate which side of the company will be better off no longer tethered to the other.

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