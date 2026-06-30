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Finding hope for the future through a trip into the past

With the big Fourth of July holiday coming up this weekend, I have declared this "summer vacation week" on Theme Park Insider. Each day, I will be featuring an America-themed attraction here on Theme Park Insider, along with some summer vacation advice.

Many theme parks use the United States and its history for their theming. But no park has held to that better and as consistently as Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo. Set in the 1880s, Silver Dollar City promises that you have "a great past ahead of you." Perhaps no attraction in the park does a better job of exploring the Ozark region's past than Fire In the Hole.

Inspired by the real-life Bald Knobbers gang, this 2024 reimagining of the park's long-time dark ride was the first indoor roller coaster from the U.S.'s Rocky Mountain Construction. As I wrote in my review of the ride when it opened, America's history can be messy. This country has seen plenty of villains as well as heroes - and that continues to this day. But the one good gift that villains provide is the opportunity for a hero to save the day. Fire in the Hole celebrates those heroes who stand up stop the bad guys. That's a great lesson for all Americans this week, as we celebrate our nation's birthday.

Branson is a solid roadtrip destination... which is a kind way of saying, you ain't flying there. The community is filled with plenty of other attractions, including countless show theaters for country musicians and comics that you might not have thought about for years. If that's your thing, great. But for me, Silver Dollar City is the place to go in this part of the country, in addition to just driving or sailing or walking around and experiencing its land and lakes.

And that's the real benefit of a roadtrip as opposed to a plane flight. You have more opportunity to see the details. You also can make that unscheduled, impulse stop to explore something that catches your eye.

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