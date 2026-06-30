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Disneyland offers new Evening Ticket for $59

Disneyland has dramatically lowered the cost of getting in the gates at its theme parks this summer.

The resort today announced a new Evening Ticket that will get guests into Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for $59. The ticket is good for one evening at one park and is valid on Sundays through Wednesdays from July 12 through August 5. The Evening Ticket admission begins at 5pm at Disney California Adventure and 7pm at Disneyland.

Given that Disneyland typically closes at midnight and DCA at 10pm, that means five hours of park admission for your $59.

Perhaps not coincidentally, the Evening Ticket's last day is August 5, which comes the final week before the summer blockout lifts for Disneyland's wildly popular Imagine Magic Key annual pass for Southern California residents.

The Evening Ticket will provide access to Disneyland's nighttime spectaculars, but buying Lightning Lane access during that time might not be the best deal, given how those slots often get booked earlier in the day. So fans who buy these tickets probably should expect to use standby queues for any attractions they wish to experience.

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