Disneyland offers new Evening Ticket for $59
Disneyland has dramatically lowered the cost of getting in the gates at its theme parks this summer.
The resort today announced a new Evening Ticket that will get guests into Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for $59. The ticket is good for one evening at one park and is valid on Sundays through Wednesdays from July 12 through August 5. The Evening Ticket admission begins at 5pm at Disney California Adventure and 7pm at Disneyland.
Given that Disneyland typically closes at midnight and DCA at 10pm, that means five hours of park admission for your $59.
Perhaps not coincidentally, the Evening Ticket's last day is August 5, which comes the final week before the summer blockout lifts for Disneyland's wildly popular Imagine Magic Key annual pass for Southern California residents.
The Evening Ticket will provide access to Disneyland's nighttime spectaculars, but buying Lightning Lane access during that time might not be the best deal, given how those slots often get booked earlier in the day. So fans who buy these tickets probably should expect to use standby queues for any attractions they wish to experience.
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Replies (5)
As a local, I like this. I just got rid of my pass after having it for 5+ years but I want to go for an evening every once in a while.
Regarding what Russell said above, everyone knows that the best time to hit up rides is during the shows.
I suppose this is a way to inflate their numbers when passholders are blocked out and out of area travel is down. Personally, I couldn't see using this at Disneyland (not nearly enough time for the park), but it could be a good way to hit DCA and check out the new version of Soarin' plus ride a few favorites.
Russell: "Having just been to Disneyland, we experienced first hand how crowded the parks can get during the evening shows."
And then AJ claims that Disney may be using the discount as "a way to inflate their numbers"?
That's hilarious.
"Nobody goes there anymore, it's too crowded"
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This is an odd promotion. Having just been to Disneyland, we experienced first hand how crowded the parks can get during the evening shows. They really don't need to make it easier/cheaper for more people to stuff into the parks in the evenings. This feels like an unnecessary cash grab that is going to make the parks insufferable.