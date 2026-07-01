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Holiday World celebrates the Fourth with Mack Rides plans

Who's ready to cannonball into the pool for the Fourth of July?

Holiday World is. The Santa Claus, Indiana theme park this morning announced its new ride for 2027 - Cannonball!, a Mack Rides water roller coaster. The $22 million ride will anchor the park's Fourth of July themed land.

The ride will be themed as the community pool in the fictional town of Boulder Canyon, which was the setting for the Raging Rapids in Boulder Canyon ride that once stood in this spot.

"This ride is dedicated to every kid who had to work up the courage to climb the tall diving board at their community pool,” Holiday World co-owner and communications director Leah Koch-Blumhardt said. "It’s a tribute to every small town with a quirky annual tradition. There’s something special about the way we come together to celebrate our independence as a nation, and we hope Cannonball! conveys that magic."

The ride is now under construction for a planned opening in May 2027. The ride will be the same Mack Rdies model as the Journey to Atlantis coasters at SeaWorld in Orlando and San Diego. Cannonball will feature seven differently decorated boats. Riders will board in the community center before floating past the Boulder Canyon barbecue cookout and climbing a 90-foot lift hill.



Concept art courtesy Holiday World & Splashin' Safari

Riders will then experience more than 1,000 feet of coaster track before splashing down a 75-foot waterfall. Boats will reach a top speed of 45 mph, making Cannonball the fastest and tallest Mack Rides water roller coaster in the United States.

At the bottom, riders will be greeted by two giant inflatable swan sculptures, named "Ron the Swan" and "Ron Swan's Son."

The Easter egg here is that Ron Swanson was a character on the NBC sitcom "Parks and Recreation," which was set in, yep, Indiana.

Chef's kiss detail there.

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