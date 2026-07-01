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Universal Kids Resort opens officially in Texas

Universal Kids Resort opened officially today in Frisco, Texas.

Universal's first theme park designed specifically for children ages 3-9 features lands themed to Shrek, Puss in Boots, Trolls, Minions, Jurassic World, and SpongeBob SquarePants. The resort also features a 300-room hotel at its entrance.



Grand opening moment at Universal Kids Resort. Photo courtesy Universal Destinations & Experiences

"Universal Kids Resort offers a completely unique experience to what we have at our other destinations – introducing a younger generation to Universal fun crafted just for them," Universal Creative President Molly Murphy said. "We set out to develop a park that invites kids to splash, play, dance and laugh with some of their favorite characters. We're excited for kids to create lasting memories here with their families as they embark on the ultimate playdate."

Theme Park Insider Podcast co-host Jake Sundstrom visited the park and hotel during its media preview and posted these reports:

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