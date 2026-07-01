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Six Flags tries again with new Tormenta opening date

Six Flags has set a new opening date for its new record-setting dive coaster.

Tormenta: Rampaging Run now is set to open to the public on Thursday, July 9 at Six Flags Over Texas. The coaster had been set to debut last month, but Six Flags canceled the planned opening just days before.

The new coaster will be the world's tallest installation of a Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster, at 309 feet. The ride also will set records for the model with a top speed of 87 mph and a track length of 4,199 feet.

The ride will anchor the new Rancho de la Tormenta Plaza area at Six Flags Over Texas.

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