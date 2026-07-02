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Disney's new Soarin' film makes its California debut

As we celebrate summer vacation week here on Theme Park Insider, let's take a moment to recognize Disney's newest love letter to the United States. Soarin' Across America opens today at Disney California Adventure.

Disney's third flying theater film debuted in May at Walt Disney World's EPCOT and is making its west coast premiere today. Here is our on-ride video from the EPCOT premiere.

Disney's first flying theater film was Soarin' Over California, which opened in 2001 and has been playing at Disney California Adventure for the past few months. Soarin' Around the World (known as Soaring Over the Horizon at Shanghai Disneyland and Soaring: Fantastic Flight at Tokyo DisneySea) opened in 2016.

We do not know how long exactly Disney will run Soarin' Across America at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts. Disney has said that the show will run for the summer vacation season for the nation's 250th birthday, and I suspect that the show will continue at least through the end of the year.

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