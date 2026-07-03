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Soar into the holiday weekend with Thunderbird

It's the Independence Day holiday weekend, so let's head to the U.S. theme park that embraces the holidays like no other. For today's summer vacation week stop, it's time to visit Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana.

Holiday World offers a great collection of roller coasters and water coasters. Today, I would like to shine our spotlight on Thunderbird, a Bolliger & Mabillard launched wing coaster located in the park's Thanksgiving land.

Thanksgiving's other major coaster, The Voyage, nods to the pilgrims who partook in the legendary first Thanksgiving in America. Thunderbird represents the indigenous people who hosted the pilgrims for that feast. The Thunderbird is a popular figure in North American indigenous mythology, and this representation takes riders on a thrilling flight through the Southern Indiana woodland.

The tiny town of Santa Claus is located about an hour west of Louisville, just south of Interstate 64 in Indiana. This is a great rural theme park that welcomes and rewards fans eager to get in their cars and drive far from city centers to enjoy some of the world's best rides. Holiday World's owners also reward their visitors by providing free parking, soft drinks and sunscreen, showing that a theme park can still succeed while not nickel-and-diming its fans.

I don't know if that's the American way of doing business, but it should be.

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