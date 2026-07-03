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Walk Time: Comcast lights the fireworks this week

With the Fourth of July holiday tomorrow, I am running our "Walk Time" week in review column one day early this week. Jake and I also are taking the week off from the podcast, but we will be back next week.

I declared this week as "Summer Vacation Week" on Theme Park Insider because I figured it would be a slow week for news announcements. So I decided to highlight some favorite America-themed attractions on the front page this week.

And then Comcast said, in effect, "hold my beer."

Universal's corporate parent dropped its biggest news of the year by announcing this week that it will spin off NBCUniversal into a separate company. That means yet another ownership change for Universal Studios: NBCUniversal to split from Comcast.

The deal is expected to be complete within a year, and Comcast initially will retain a stake within NBCU. But the deal seems like a way to make both companies more attractive targets or players in the ongoing consolidation in the entertainment and communications industries. I wrote about that in my monthly bonus column for paid subscribers: Universal does, again, what Disney never has.

Openings

Universal Kids Resort opens officially in Texas.

Disney's new Soarin' film makes its California debut

Six Flags Great Adventure this week also opened officially its Shoreline Pier at The Boardwalk, featuring several flat rides from the late Six Flags America theme park. The park this week also completed the track for its "Project Purple" Mack Rides launch coaster.



Photo courtesy Six Flags

"With all track now installed, Project Purple has officially reached its full height of 375 feet, making it one of the tallest roller coasters in the world," the park said in its press release. "Construction efforts will now shift toward electrical infrastructure, ride control systems, mechanical installation, the load station, queue, lockers and the many operational components that will prepare the attraction for testing."

Also from Six Flags, the company this week named Mark Pauls as Chief Operating Officer, effective July 15. Pauls comes to Six Flags from Herschend and Palace Entertainment. Pauls replaces Tim Fisher, who is remaining as a special advisor through the end of the year.

Upcoming

Holiday World and Splashin' Safari announced Cannonball!, America's tallest and fastest Mack Rides water roller coaster, to open May 1, 2027: Holiday World celebrates the Fourth with Mack Rides plans.

While fans await Universal Orlando's next announcement about its planned Pokémon land at Islands of Adventure, Legoland is working to catch fans' attention. Lego Pokémon is coming to Legoland Florida and Legoland California for the parks' Lego Festival this summer.

"Guests will step into a Lego Pokémon-inspired world, joining in hands-on activities and build moments that bring play to life and Pokémon into the physical realm through the Lego Smart Play system," Legoland said in its press release. "Entering the Nurture area, Trainers can build their Pokémon a tasty snack, then head to the snack table to add a Smart tag and see how their Pokémon reacts. They can also build and display a Lego Poké Ball, plus snap a photo with the giant Lego Pikachu model."

This year's Lego Festival starts July 20 and runs through August 16 in Florida and August 30 in California.

Trip reports

Russell Meyer this week dropped a series of epic trip reports from his recent California vacation:

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