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Disneyland celebrates one billionth guest

The population of Disneyland just hit another milestone.

This morning, Disney's original theme park welcomed its one billionth guest.



Photo courtesy Disneyland

The park honored Arizona's Andres Robles, who is celebrating his eighth birthday today, as the official visitor number 1,000,000,000 in Disneyland history. Disneyland opened July 17, 1955, so that's an average of more than 14 million visitors a year.

To see all that is available at the Disneyland theme parks in California, please check out our one-page visitors guides, which include our reader rankings as well as on-ride videos and links to reviews:

You can find discounts on multi-day theme park tickets at our partner's Disneyland Resort tickets page.

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