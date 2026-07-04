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Let's celebrate America's birthday with The Muppets

For this holiday weekend, I am heading home... to the theme park where I once worked. As the United States of America celebrates its 250th birthday, I can think of no theme park attraction more relevant to acknowledge today than The Muppets Present Great Moments in American History: Declaration of Independence show that once ran at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Disney no longer runs this Liberty Square show. Which is a shame, because I think it remains Disney's best theme park use of The Muppets franchise. The Muppets now reside over at Disney's Hollywood Studios, which opened Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets earlier this year.

The Magic Kingdom, as well as pretty much every other theme park in the nation, will be celebrating with their biggest fireworks show of the year tonight. Heatwaves and wildfire smoke will make the day less than pleasant in many parts of the country, so if you are out celebrating, please do so safely. Best wishes to everyone, and thank you for being part of this Theme Park Insider community.

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