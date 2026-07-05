Search the site Search

Rope Drop: A final farewell to the Carousel of Progress

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

Today is the final day for the current version of Carousel of Progress at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. The attraction closes tomorrow for a substantial redesign before reopening next year. You can read more about that project here: Disney plans 60-year time jump for its Carousel of Progress.

Also this week, Tormenta: Rampaging Run opens officially at Six Flags Over Texas on Thursday. The new Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster has been in a soft opening over the holiday weekend. At 309 feet tall, 4,199 feet long and with a top speed of 87 mph, Tormenta is the world's tallest, longest and fastest dive coaster.

Attraction closings and openings

Here are the current refurbishment schedules from Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Silly Symphony Swings is closed at Disney California Adventure with no reopening date yet.

Universal's Horror Make-Up Show is closed at Universal Studios Florida. Estimated reopening in winter 2026.

July 6: Carousel of Progress closes at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. New show debuts in 2027.

July 6-16: King Arthur Carrousel closes at Disneyland.

July 20-23: Matterhorn Bobsleds closes at Disneyland.

August 8-20: Haunted Mansion closes at Disneyland for Holiday overlay.

October 26: Volcano Bay closes for the season, with a planned return on or before April 1, 2027.

November 20: Jurassic Park River Adventure reopens at Islands of Adventure.

Planning a trip?

If you would like to get out there and support Theme Park Insider at the same time, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote or shop our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners.

You can find our one-page visitors guides to dozens of top theme parks around the world, including Disneyland, Walt Disney World and the Universal parks at www.themeparkinsider.com/reviews.

Finally, for my weekly update of travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekend newsletter.

Replies (5)