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The secret to great trip planning? Real-life trip reports

First-person, human-written trip reports offer some of the best resources for anyone interested in travel. Whether you are planning a trip or just dreaming about one, reading a trip report can provide inspiration, advice... or a warning about specific destinations.

Since this is Theme Park Insider, we are all about theme park trip reports around here. And the page to find them - and submit them - is our Theme Park Insider Discussion Forum. Long-time TPI reader and writer Russell Meyer recently visited Southern California and has posted a four-part "California Dreamin'" trip report.

In his report, Russell detailed his family's recent visits to Knott's Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Universal Studios Hollywood (with the VIP Tour!), and Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. He offers some great comparisons with other parks around the country and past visits to these parks, while sharing what he did to get the most of our each day at each park.

I regret that I was not able to meet up with Russell when he and his family visited my hometown, as his visit coincided with my trip to Shanghai Disneyland. But I always love to hear about people coming to visit the Los Angeles area and enjoying their stay.

Again, if you would like to share a trip report from a theme park visit, please sign up (it's free) and submit a post on the Discussion Forum.

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