Universal Orlando debuts new Epic Universe fireworks show
Universal Celestial Goodnight will light up the skies above Universal Orlando's newest theme park. But this show will be much more than just a fireworks display. The production plays throughout Epic Universe's Celestial Park, with more than 350 fountains, nearly 600 synchronized light fixtures, and a total of seven million LED lights, all coordinated to a musical score that honors the park's four IP lands.
Photo courtesy Universal Orlando Resort
The show and its setting lean into Universal's original backstory for the park, which tells of the Celestians who once traveled the cosmos on comets before unlocking the secret to portals that could transport them to other worlds.
Such as... Super Nintendo World, the Dark Universe of Universal's classic monsters, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter's Paris, and How to Train Your Dragon's Isle of Berk.
The new show will play nightly at Universal Epic Universe.
Universal Nights
Universal Orlando today also announced a new way for fans to spend extra time in the park at nighttime, when Epic Universe looks its best. Universal will offer a new Universal Nights after-hours party at Epic Universe, on Saturday, October 3 and Saturday, October 17.
Tickets will start at $179.99 plus tax for the event, which will allow entry to Epic Universe at 7pm before the party starts at 9pm. Guests will have exclusive, limited-capacity access to the park and its attractions from then until midnight. Tickets for Universal Nights will go on sale on August 13.
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Replies (3)
It just so happens that we were planning on being at Epic on 10/3 so will be snagging tickets to the Universal Nights after-hours party. Total coincidence.
Happy to report back if there's any interest.
This is during my 2nd HHN trip, thats unless UO eliminates express with multi night tickets or limits so bad I can't get, then there will be no 2nd trip. Still, seems to pricey for what you get.
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Spend extra time in the park at nighttime = Spend more monies...
I am all for it - but to me this sounds like a private event at the park.
Just like when a company rents the park at night for a few...