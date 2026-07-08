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Six Flags looks to craft the perfect coaster storm with Tormenta

It's finally time to ride the world's biggest dive coaster. Tormenta: Rampaging Run opens officially tomorrow morning at Six Flags Over Texas, outside Dallas.

Tormenta has been in soft opening for Six Flags members and passholders since last weekend. The park previewed the coaster for invited media this morning.



Tormenta: Rampaging Run at Six Flags Over Texas. Photo courtesy Six Flags

I could not make it to the preview, but Six Flags did provide us with an on-ride POV, which you can watch below. The ride starts slowly, like most dive coasters. But dive coasters are the drama queens of the roller coaster world. It's a long, 309-foot ride up to Tormenta's max height, from which riders will hang face down for what seems like forever before plunging into the ride.

The stats on the Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster are ridiculous. A 285 foot drop at a beyond vertical 95 degrees awaits us, followed by a top speed of 87 mph on nearly 4200 feet of track. We get four inversions along the way, including the world's highest Immelmann inversion and tallest vertical loop.

Six Flags is calling this the world's first giga dive coaster, and that seems appropriate. Tormenta offers what looks like a great blend of the pure speed of a giga along with the fun twists and flips of a classic B&M dive machine. If Six Flags can preserve the opening-day, glass-smooth experience that B&M once was known for as this ride ages, Tormenta should become a great addition for the park.

Enjoy the ride.

For tickets to the park, please shop our partner's Six Flags Over Texas tickets page.

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