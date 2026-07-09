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New Efteling coster looks to challenge the light barrier

Theme parks love to chase records with their new roller coasters. Parks brag about their new thrill rides' specs. The ultimate goal is to build a coaster that is faster, or taller, or something else-er than any other of its kind.

The ultimate speed record, of course, is the universal speed limit - the speed of light. In 2029, Efteling will open a new coaster that challenges that.

Missie Luminar won't actually go the speed of light, or anywhere near it. That would be impossible, physically. But the challenge to reach the light barrier will be the theme for the new attraction, which will be the park's first launched suspended coaster.



Missie Luminar. Concept art courtesy Efteling

The Vekoma Thrill Glider will reach an actual top speed just under 50 mph, which will make it the Dutch theme park's second-fastest coaster, after Baron 1898. Like that ride, Missie Luminar will be set in the late 19th century. The two-minute ride will launch from a "scientific institute" near the park's entrance, completing the Island of the five Senses land.

"Visitors will see the vehicles racing past as soon as they enter Efteling, setting the tone for their day at the park," Efteling CEO Fons Jurgens said. "Missie Luminar will be a fantastic addition to our collection of thrill rides."

"Visitors embark on a mission into the unknown, with one ultimate goal: to break through the light barrier," the park said of the ride in its press release. "Around the attraction, visitors will experience the atmosphere of the remarkable natural phenomena, scientific experiments and voyages of discovery of the 19th century."

The first installation of the new Vekoma Thrill Glider is set for Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, though no opening date has been announced yet for that coaster.

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