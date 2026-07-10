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Knott's sets preview for Montezooma's return

We have several new coaster announcements for theme park fans today.

First, Knott's Berry Farm's MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress will have its media preview on the morning of Monday, July 20. There's no official word yet on the exact timing of its public debut, but Knott's said that the coaster "will open shortly after to the public."

The original Montezooma's Revenge opened in 1978 as the first flywheel-launched roller coaster in the world. Knott's closed the Schwarzkopf production in 2022. The new MonteZOOMa will use an electromagnetic LSM launch system.

Elsewhere at Six Flags, the company's New Jersey park, Six Flags Great Adventure, is teasing its "Project Purple" announcement later this month.

Look for whatever clues you can find in the clip above for the 382-foot tall Mack Rides launch coaster.

Finally, Silver Dollar City has scheduled an official Marvel Cave Mining Company Town Hall for Friday, August 14 at 9:30am in the park's Opera House. We'll see if we get any news about the Thunderation replacement or the upcoming Silver Dollar City Hotel.

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