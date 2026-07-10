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Film innovator and Disney Legend Don Iwerks passes away

The Disney community tonight is mourning the passing of Disney Legend Don Iwerks.

Iwerks, who was 96, helped developed some of the most innovative film and projection techniques in the movie and theme park industries. He helped developed Disney's Circle-Vision 360 system, as well as the projection system for Disney's Star Tours motion base theater rides.

In 1998, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences awarded Iwerks with an honorary Oscar, the Gordon E. Sawyer Award, for his technological contributions to the film industry. He was inducted as a Disney Legend in 2009, following his father, Ub Iwerks, who was inducted in 1989.

Six years ago, I interviewed Don after the publication of his book about his father, "Walt Disney's Ultimate Inventor: The Genius of Ub Iwerks."

Ub Iwerks co-created Mickey Mouse with Walt Disney and helped develop many of foundational technical innovations at what is now The Walt Disney Company.

"I just didn't want my dad to be forgotten," Don said to me. "Having worked with him for years, right alongside him and helping get his work done with him, I felt I was the only one that could write that, and if I didn't write it then it would not be known."

Fortunately, the family tradition of keeping Disney history alive continues. Don is survived by his daughter, Leslie Iwerks, who has created multiple documentaries about the history and development of Disney's theme parks, including "The Imagineering Story" and the recent "Disneyland Handcrafted."

“Don embodied that rare combination of heart, ingenuity, and passion that has always defined Disney," Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro said. "Through his innovative contributions to some of our most iconic films and attractions, he helped create experiences that have delighted generations of fans around the world. All of us at The Walt Disney Company will miss him deeply, and we send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, whose enduring connection to Disney has helped shape its legacy for over a century.”

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