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Walk Time: It's a coaster comeback

We’re back on the podcast after a one-week break for the U.S. Independence Day holiday. So Jake and I are recapping two weeks of news in this week’s episode.

As for the week in review, it's mostly coaster news, led by the official debut of Tormenta: Rampaging Run at Six Flags Over Texas.

Efteling also announced a new Vekoma Thrill Glider coaster, themed to pursuit of the speed of light. Missie Luminar will open in 2029: New Efteling coster looks to challenge the light barrier.

We also have coaster news from Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Great Adventure, and Silver Dollar City: Knott’s sets preview for Montezooma’s return.

Also this week, Universal Orlando debuts new Epic Universe fireworks show.

Finally, we have updated ticket links for several parks on our Reviews page, including discounts on one-day tickets for several Six Flags theme parks. Shop for deals, get our travel tips and watch POV videos, via www.themeparkinsider.com/reviews.

As always, thank you for being part of the Theme Park Insider community!

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