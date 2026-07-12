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Rope Drop: It's a big birthday week for theme parks

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

Happy birthday today to Germany's Europa-Park, which opened 51 years ago today. These days, the park ranks among the world's top 20 in annual attendance and offers one of Theme Park Insider's top 10 roller coasters worldwide, with Voltron Nevera.

On Wednesday, it's the 62nd anniversary of the first Universal Studios Tour at what is now Universal Studios Hollywood. The big news here is the continued wait for the opening of the park's new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, which will be Universal's fastest roller coaster worldwide and promises to be the most ambitious new coaster in California in decades.

Finally, the biggest birthday of the year happens on Friday, when the original Disneyland celebrates its 71st anniversary. But this week's birthday won't stop last year's party, as the resort's 70th Celebration continues through August 9.

Attraction closings and openings

Here are the current refurbishment schedules from Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Silly Symphony Swings is closed at Disney California Adventure with no reopening date yet.

Universal's Horror Make-Up Show is closed at Universal Studios Florida. Estimated reopening in winter 2026.

Carousel of Progress is closed at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. A new show debuts in 2027.

July 17: King Arthur Carrousel reopens at Disneyland.

July 20-23: Matterhorn Bobsleds closes at Disneyland.

August 8-20: Haunted Mansion closes at Disneyland for Holiday overlay.

October 26: Volcano Bay closes for the season, with a planned return on or before April 1, 2027.

November 20: Jurassic Park River Adventure reopens at Islands of Adventure.

Planning a trip?

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You can find our one-page visitors guides to dozens of top theme parks around the world, including Disneyland, Walt Disney World and the Universal parks at www.themeparkinsider.com/reviews.

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