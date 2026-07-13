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New Gordon Ramsay restaurant opens at Disneyland

The Disneyland Resort's new Gordon Ramsay is opening tonight at Downtown Disney.

Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby is a table-service restaurant located next to the new Earl of Sandwich restaurant at the west end of Downtown Disney. Inspired by London of the 1960s and featuring an era-driven soundtrack, the new restaurant features several of Ramsay's signature dishes, including a $73 Beef Wellington.

Other items include a $38 cottage pie and $33 fish and chips. The lowest-priced main dish on the menu is the $25 Carnaby Wagyu burger. Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby also offers a Prime Rib Cart that will serve up a 12-ounce cut with Yorkshire pudding, roasted carrots, creamed spinach, and au jus for $68. You can see the complete menu here.

The 175-seat restaurant will serve dinner nightly from 4:30-10pm. Lunch and breakfast service will start at later dates. Reservations are encouraged and available via OpenTable.

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