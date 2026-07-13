New Gordon Ramsay restaurant opens at Disneyland
The Disneyland Resort's new Gordon Ramsay is opening tonight at Downtown Disney.
Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby is a table-service restaurant located next to the new Earl of Sandwich restaurant at the west end of Downtown Disney. Inspired by London of the 1960s and featuring an era-driven soundtrack, the new restaurant features several of Ramsay's signature dishes, including a $73 Beef Wellington.
Other items include a $38 cottage pie and $33 fish and chips. The lowest-priced main dish on the menu is the $25 Carnaby Wagyu burger. Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby also offers a Prime Rib Cart that will serve up a 12-ounce cut with Yorkshire pudding, roasted carrots, creamed spinach, and au jus for $68. You can see the complete menu here.
The 175-seat restaurant will serve dinner nightly from 4:30-10pm. Lunch and breakfast service will start at later dates. Reservations are encouraged and available via OpenTable.
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Replies (2)
Rainforest Cafe needs to come back! I'm a fan and it was always popular whenever we visited. Closed for a never built hotel I believe.
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I don't think anyone should be shocked by those prices considering menus of other elevated dining experiences in Downtown Disney (like Naples, where you can easily crack $150 for a dinner for 2) and elsewhere in LA. That $73 Wellington is probably going to make the headlines and cause some sticker shock, but is pretty consistent with Ramsay's pricing for the identical dish at his other restaurants around the country (Hell's Kitchen in DC charges $74 for the dish a la carte or $115 as part of a 3-course pre-fixe). I think the Fish and Chips is the one item that's grossly overpriced given that his quick service restaurants sell a 3-peice meal for @$20, though that does not come with the mushy peas (I doubt even a British person would pay $13 extra for that side).
Beyond the menu, I'm frankly a bit confused by this concept. It's trying to capture an era, but I'm not sure if this is trying to be an elevated dining experience suggested by the prices or a themed concept suggested by the decor and styling. There's clearly a specific style being targeted, but a menu that doesn't necessarily support that style. Bangers and mash, fish and chips, and cottage pie belie the luxury/elevated slant hinted by the rest of the menu, and along with the burger, appear to simply be there to offer value to guests who already blew their budget on tickets and merch in the parks.
I think this would have played better at Disney Springs where guests gladly pay a premium for theme piled onto their fancy dinners, but at Downtown Disney, this just doesn't separate itself from other restaurants inside the security perimeter or from higher-end places beyond the Disneyland Resort that don't have to offset the cost of operating on property. Ramsay's name will probably carry this for a while, but I wouldn't be surprised to see a lot of tweaking over the first year of operation until they land on something a bit more streamlined that will click with the typical Disneyland guest.