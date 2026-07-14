Kumba readies its final roar at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
One of the oldest Bolliger & Mabillard roller coasters will be closing next month.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced today that it will close its Kumba roller coaster after August 2. The B&M sit-down coaster opened in 1993 and is the third-oldest B&M in operation, following Patriot at California's Great America and Vortex at Carowinds.
Here is the park's POV of the coaster.
While Kumba is going away, its name will remain at the Florida theme park. Busch Gardens today also announced Kumba's Revenge, the successor to the Kumba roller coaster. Busch Gardens provided no details about what Kumba's Revenge will be, whether it is a retrack or rebuild of the current Kumba or an entirely new construction.
"Busch Gardens is dedicated to thrilling the next generation of coaster enthusiasts by continuing the Kumba story," the park said in its social media announcement. "This new attraction is a part of our $100 million investment that will elevate Busch Gardens as Florida's thrill leader and enhance our guest experience."
Kumba features seven inversions and a top speed of 60 mph on its 3,978 feet of track. That's tied for the most inversions in the state of Florida. (The others with seven are Montu, Kraken, and Hulk.)
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Replies (10)
The rumors have been swirling for quite some time on the demise of Kumba, so this doesn't really come as much of a surprise. However, there were some hints that the coaster might not even make it to the end of the month, so while nearly 3 weeks is not a ton of time, it's more than some expected.
As far as the announcement of Kumba's Revenge, I highly doubt this would be a simple retrack like what Universal did with Hulk. BGT has one of the best and diverse roller coaster collections on the planet, and I would expect that whatever replaces Kumba will be world class.
I cannot tell you how much I loved this coaster when it first opened. It felt like something soooo...different than anything I had ridden before. It's sad that its time has come, but I am cautiously optimistic that it's replacement will be world class. $100 million isn't a ton of money, but it sure seems like a ton for United especially in light of the story directly above and their inability to pay their taxes...again.
Also, any other coaster planning an August 2nd closure? ArieForce One, Kumba...anyone else??
TBH I'm amazed they made the ride last as long as it did. To multiple generations of visitors it is nothing more than the rough/headache inducing ride in the back of the park. It was expensive to keep operating with all the refurbishments it needed due to age and it was dead most of the time. That whole section of the park was usually dead because the rapids ride is closed a lot and Kumba is so unpopular.
I think "Kumba's Revenge" is a nice tribute, although there is no way its going to be a direct clone like what they did with Hulk. Something like that wouldn't drive attendance to justify the expense. I think the long-awaited giga is likely in this scenario.
i'm really sad about this news but kind of expected it. i was at opening weekend in 1993 and Kumba has always had a special place in my coaster life. here's to BG giving us a great replacement like UO did when they removed Dueling Dragons. really wish i could make it down for a final ride but, alas
“Also, any other coaster planning an August 2nd closure? ArieForce One, Kumba...anyone else??”
Fast and Furious Hollywood Drift - Too soon??
@Russell Meyer, LOL!! but at the rate they're going, they will probably have all the track installed by then. i'm sure they're trying to get it done before HHN
@mrbruasmco I think he meant the one in Hollywood. What a confusing naming scheme.
I kind of knew this would happen eventually. But this is really weird. First of all, what a slap in the face to everybody to close it less than a month from the announcement. Even Fun Spot Atlanta did it better.
Second of all, what on earth is "Kumbas Revenge"? Why are they announcing this before the rumored Mack water coaster? How is this even an announcement?
Is it just some retrack, or maybe a floorless clone? Is it the giga? Is it the wing coaster or something? I'm very frustrated.
Man, I remember riding this coaster when it was brand new and smooth as butter. Hats off to this one. My memories are only fond.
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The lack of detail about Kumba's Revenge lowers my expectations for that project substantially. New track, trains, and station sign? I mean, that could be nice, but I wouldn't really call that a new attraction.