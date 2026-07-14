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Kumba readies its final roar at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

One of the oldest Bolliger & Mabillard roller coasters will be closing next month.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced today that it will close its Kumba roller coaster after August 2. The B&M sit-down coaster opened in 1993 and is the third-oldest B&M in operation, following Patriot at California's Great America and Vortex at Carowinds.

Here is the park's POV of the coaster.

While Kumba is going away, its name will remain at the Florida theme park. Busch Gardens today also announced Kumba's Revenge, the successor to the Kumba roller coaster. Busch Gardens provided no details about what Kumba's Revenge will be, whether it is a retrack or rebuild of the current Kumba or an entirely new construction.

"Busch Gardens is dedicated to thrilling the next generation of coaster enthusiasts by continuing the Kumba story," the park said in its social media announcement. "This new attraction is a part of our $100 million investment that will elevate Busch Gardens as Florida's thrill leader and enhance our guest experience."

Kumba features seven inversions and a top speed of 60 mph on its 3,978 feet of track. That's tied for the most inversions in the state of Florida. (The others with seven are Montu, Kraken, and Hulk.)

For tickets to the park for a final ride, please shop our partner's Busch Gardens Tampa Bay tickets page.

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