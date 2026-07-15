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New Disney World animation space gets an opening date

Walt Disney World's next new attraction now has its opening date.

Disney today announced that The Magic of Disney Animation will open September 14 to guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Located in the reimagined Walt Disney Studios land, TMDA takes over what most recently had been the Star Wars Launch Bay and long before that was the animation studios at the then-Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park.

I previewed the space for you last spring, if you want all the details: Step inside the Magic of Disney Animation.



Magic of Disney Animation building at Walt Disney World. Map courtesy Disney

Guests will find several new experiences inside the space, including the Olaf Draws! step-drawing class that's hosted by an animatronic Olaf with a Disney animator on screen providing instruction. There also will be character meets and a screening room for the Disney Company's 100th anniversary "Once Upon a Studio" short film. But the highlight for many families will be the small indoor playground and indoor, air-conditioned places to sit, which is in too-short supply at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

I expect The Magic of Disney Animation to become a fine little addition to the park, once the mob of annual passholders and Disney social media creators move on from it after the first couple of weeks.

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