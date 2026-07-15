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Universal's 'Fast' failure shows importance of fresh starts

The upcoming closure of Universal Studios Florida's Fast and Furious ride - the first one - reminds us of an important lesson in theme park design. The most valuable element in a new attraction just might be a blank sheet of paper.

Fast & Furious Supercharged is closing at Universal Studios Florida next month, with its final day coming August 16. The closure follows the removal of the original Fast & Furious Supercharged encounter on Universal Studios Hollywood's Studio Tour last year.

Universal created a purpose-built space for Supercharged in Hollywood, rewriting its Studio Tour script to set up the encounter. Supercharged used the same 360-3D technology that Universal first employed on the King Kong encounter that opened in 2010.

But in Florida, Universal did not start with a blank sheet of paper to bring the Fast & Furious franchise to Orlando. Instead, Universal chose to "reimagine" a former attraction. For the second time.

Earthquake: The Big One opened with the park in 1990. Like Supercharged, Earthquake was a west-coast transplant, a stand-alone attraction based on an encounter from Hollywood's Studio Tour. In Florida, Universal supplemented the tram encounter with a preshow that explained many of the practical effects used in the 1974 Universal film "Earthquake." As that movie faded from most park-goers memories, Universal decided to change the ride's theme. In 2007, Earthquake closed to become Disaster!: A Major Motion Picture Ride...Starring You! (Theme parks love exclamation points!)

Disaster ignored the 1974 film in favor of a pretend film being shot by a director played on screen by Christopher Walken. The conceit to get park guests on the tram vehicles driving into the mayhem was that they were background actors for the director's new disaster film. It was a silly and cute excuse that leaned into Universal's identity as a film studio. But Universal is also a business that wants to "achieve synergies" (cash in) on its popular franchises, so in 2015 Disaster closed to make way for the east coast installation of Supercharged.

It's one thing to clone an attraction from the west coast. But Supercharged used a completely different show effects system than Earthquake. All the two encounters had in common in Hollywood was the tram.

In California, the original script for Supercharged portrayed the Fast & Furious characters not as actors in a movie, but as real people in real life - a departure from normal practice on the tour. Eventually, the unreliability of the Supercharged encounter in Hollywood led Universal to strip all the scripted build-up and context for the encounter, lest it not be available when a tram arrived. That helped undercut the encounter's appeal.

In Florida, Universal also chose to portray the Supercharged experience as real rather than studio make-believe. Perhaps with a blank sheet of paper, Universal Creative might have envisioned a story and a set-up than would convince Universal Studios Florida guests that they were stepping into the world of The Fast & The Furious. However, saddled with the Earthquake/Disaster infrastructure and media from the Hollywood encounter, reskinned to look like San Francisco instead of LA, Universal's options were limited.

Enter "the party bus."

Yes, there was a party scene in the garage that the Hollywood Studio Tour entered in California. And yes, that was perhaps the weakest, most non-sensical scene in the entire encounter. But Universal seized on that to justify loading Florida guests onto a party bus for, well, a party in the Fast gang's garage.

If Universal had found a way to harness the power of all the eye-rolling that this decision inspired, the company might never again have had to pay an electricity bill. Stripped of the original Hollywood set-up and stuck with a lame premise in Florida, Fast & Furious Supercharged elicited immediate hostile reaction from fans in Orlando. With the Internet spreading that negativity, hostility to the encounter expanded back in California, too.

The reaction was so bad that even Universal Creative's own Thierry Coup had to say something, famously remarking at the Orlando IAAPA Expo that installing Supercharged in Florida had been a mistake. Give credit to Universal. The company learned from its mistake and gave Universal Creative a blank sheet of paper to design and all-new and far more appropriate to franchise Fast & Furious attraction - Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift.

Now that coaster is still not open in Hollywood, in advance of its announced opening in Orlando next year. But fans are awaiting Hollywood Drift with as much anticipation as they had antipathy for Supercharged.

Not every attempt to retheme an attraction fails. But reimagining like what Universal did to Earthquake work only when the new version corrects flaws or errors or irrelevance in the original. I would argue that Disaster did that. Supercharged did not.

So what will replace Supercharged in Orlando? Hopefully, a project that starts with a blank sheet of paper for Universal Creative... and a bulldozer to clear the site.

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