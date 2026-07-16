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The ultimate Disney Princess concert is coming to Disneyland

Disneyland is promising "the largest gathering of Disney Princess talent ever assembled" for a special concert at the resort next month.

"Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration" will happen August 13 at Disney California Adventure. The concert is taking over the Paradise Gardens Park stage for two performances that evening, and a limited number of park guests will be allowed to attend.

Disneyland has not revealed exactly who will be performing at the concert, which will be recorded for presentation on Disney+, Disney Channel, Freeform, and The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC on Sunday, August 16.

But August 13 also happens to be D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort, so the company has brought in much of its top talent for the event, which starts the next day at the Anaheim Convention Center.

To attend the concert, fans will need to be inside DCA (or Disneyland with a Park Hopper) to enter the virtual queue at noon on August 13. Those who will the VQ lottery (let's face it - that's what this is when that many people try to enter at once), will need to scan in and get a wristband at the Hyperion Theater Courtyard between 4 and 6pm, in advance of their designated concert time at either 8:30pm or 9:45pm. May the odds be ever in your favor.

Other happenings for D23 Day will include Disney Legends Cavalcade at Disneyland at 1:30pm, featuring 23 Disney characters and select Disney Legends. Dance parties will take over Tomorrowland Terrace in Disneyland. A limited quantity of complimentary D23 Mickey Mouse ear hats will be available at park entry, and Disney PhotoPass photos downloads will be free all day. And there will be a bunch of special merch available that no doubt will end up on eBay pretty much immediately.

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