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Industry legend Dick Knoebel passes away

The longtime leader of Pennsylvania's Knoebels Amusement Resort has passed away.

Richard "Dick" Knoebel died this morning at the age of 87. Knoebel served as the family-owned park's president from 1988 until last year, when he turned over the role to his son, Brian.

For his lifetime of work overseeing and expanding the park, Dick Knoebel was inducted in the IAAPA Hall of Fame in 2014.

"Dick's legacy lives on in every laugh, every ride, and every tradition that makes Knoebels feel like home," the Knoebel family said in a joint statement released by the park. "He loved this park, he loved the guests who made it special, and he loved the team who cared for it each and every day."

Previously: Why Knoebels deserves to be part of your summer vacation

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