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Knott's delays preview for its Montezooma coaster

Okay, let's admit it now. Talking about roller coaster openings on the Theme Park Insider Podcast is our industry's equivalent of the "Madden curse."

The urban legend that appearing on the cover of the NFL video game is a curse on the player's performance that season is really just an expression of "regression to mean." It's hard to have a stand-out year two years in a row. But it is easy, it seems, for a roller coaster to falter in its final tests before a grand opening.

First, it was Universal Studios Hollywood's Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, which never did get to an officially announced opening after its now-curtailed team member previews. Now, it's Knott's Berry Farm's Montezooma: The Forbidden Fortress, which has had its planned media preview on Monday called off.

Jake and I really should not have talked about this on this week's episode. If we cursed this thing, I am sorry. Here is a statement from Knott's:

"The excitement surrounding MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress continues to build, and we want to ensure the best possible experience for all guests. After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone our upcoming Media Day while we complete final preparations.

"We appreciate everyone’s understanding and look forward to welcoming media and guests in the coming days when we can showcase the attraction exactly as intended. Additional details regarding rescheduled opportunities will be shared soon."

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