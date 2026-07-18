Walk Time: Can anyone get a breath of fresh air?
We've got Canadian wildfires closing theme parks on the east coast. Murphy's law is delaying coasters in California. United Parks is facing yet another threatened court case from a partner. And Disney fans (or are they just flippers?) flooded the resort on both coasts early Friday morning.
Welcome to another wild week on Theme Park Insider. Here's the week in review:
Knott's delays preview for its Montezooma coaster
Kumba readies its final roar at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
On the coaster beat, I also want to note that Universal Studios Hollywood has disputed a widely-shared local media report that Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift has been delayed until later this year. A park spokesperson said that report is false and that the park expects to announce an opening date "soon." Jake and I talked about what's holding up Hollywood Drift on this week's Theme Park Insider Podcast.
In other news,
United Parks faces another local tax dispute
Lorcana mess at Disney Springs and Downtown Disney
Universal, Disney detail plans for projections on animatronics
The ultimate Disney Princess concert is coming to Disneyland
Before we wrap the week in review, on behalf of the Theme Park Insider community, I want to extend our condolences to the Knoebel and Knoebels Amusement Resort families: Industry legend Dick Knoebel passes away.
As always, thank you for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.
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No need to worry Bobby
I just saw our cracker jack gov't is going to Tariff the Canadian smoke...
That will obviously stop it... HAHAHAHA
So how does one charge for smoke - By the volume, density, quality or scale?