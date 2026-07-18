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Walk Time: Can anyone get a breath of fresh air?

We've got Canadian wildfires closing theme parks on the east coast. Murphy's law is delaying coasters in California. United Parks is facing yet another threatened court case from a partner. And Disney fans (or are they just flippers?) flooded the resort on both coasts early Friday morning.

Welcome to another wild week on Theme Park Insider. Here's the week in review:

Knott's delays preview for its Montezooma coaster

Kumba readies its final roar at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

On the coaster beat, I also want to note that Universal Studios Hollywood has disputed a widely-shared local media report that Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift has been delayed until later this year. A park spokesperson said that report is false and that the park expects to announce an opening date "soon." Jake and I talked about what's holding up Hollywood Drift on this week's Theme Park Insider Podcast.

In other news,

United Parks faces another local tax dispute

Lorcana mess at Disney Springs and Downtown Disney

Universal, Disney detail plans for projections on animatronics

The ultimate Disney Princess concert is coming to Disneyland

Before we wrap the week in review, on behalf of the Theme Park Insider community, I want to extend our condolences to the Knoebel and Knoebels Amusement Resort families: Industry legend Dick Knoebel passes away.

As always, thank you for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

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