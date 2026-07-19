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Rope Drop: Legoland welcomes its summer festival

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

Well, we're not getting that promised Montezooma media preview on Monday. But fans looking for something fresh can head down the 5 to Carlsbad, where the 2026 Lego Festival is kicking off at Legoland California. The event is also opening Monday at Legoland Florida. This year's Lego Festival runs through August 16 in Florida and August 30 in California.

On Thursday, Comcast hosts its first quarterly earnings call since announcing the NBCUniversal split. We'll see how the parks have been doing this spring and early summer vacation season, too.

Attraction closings and openings

Here are the current refurbishment schedules from Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Silly Symphony Swings is closed at Disney California Adventure with no reopening date yet.

Universal's Horror Make-Up Show is closed at Universal Studios Florida. Estimated reopening in winter 2026.

Carousel of Progress is closed at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. New show debuts in 2027.

July 20-23: Matterhorn Bobsleds closes at Disneyland.

August 8-20: Haunted Mansion closes at Disneyland for Holiday overlay.

August 16: Last day ever for Fast & Furious - Supercharged at Universal Studios Florida.

September 15-20: The Untrainable Dragon closes at Universal Epic Universe.

October 26: Volcano Bay closes for the season, with a planned return on or before April 1, 2027.

November 20: Jurassic Park River Adventure reopens at Islands of Adventure.

Planning a trip?

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