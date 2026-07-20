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New 'Brick or Treat Street' coming to Legoland for Halloween

Legoland is expanding its annual Halloween event at its theme parks in California and Florida this year.

New this year will be Brick or Treat Street, an installation of six life-sized Halloween homes featuring Lego Monsters.



Brick or Treat Street concept art courtesy Legoland

Here is Legoland's description of what guests will find in this new neighborhood walkthrough experience.

Wacky Witch's Cottage : The Wacky Witch's magical spells have gone delightfully wrong. Ring the doorbell, hunt for runaway frogs and discover colorful potion mishaps in this sweetly chaotic Halloween adventure.

: The Wacky Witch's magical spells have gone delightfully wrong. Ring the doorbell, hunt for runaway frogs and discover colorful potion mishaps in this sweetly chaotic Halloween adventure. Wolf Guy's Cabin : Something strange is happening inside Wolf Guy's cabin. Knock on the door, witness his hilarious full-moon transformation, and let out your biggest howl before heading to the next house.

: Something strange is happening inside Wolf Guy's cabin. Knock on the door, witness his hilarious full-moon transformation, and let out your biggest howl before heading to the next house. Spider Lady's Castle : Spider Lady may be away, but her creepy-crawly companions are still home. Reach through mysterious doors, discover surprising textures, and see if you're brave enough to meet her furry friends.

: Spider Lady may be away, but her creepy-crawly companions are still home. Reach through mysterious doors, discover surprising textures, and see if you're brave enough to meet her furry friends. Mummy's Throne Room : Wake the mighty Mummy... if you dare. Knock on the ancient throne room door and awaken a dramatic curse with an unexpected twist that will leave the whole family laughing.

: Wake the mighty Mummy... if you dare. Knock on the ancient throne room door and awaken a dramatic curse with an unexpected twist that will leave the whole family laughing. Plant Monster's Greenhouse : Step up to the Plant Monster's overgrown greenhouse, where giant vines stir, spores fill the air and hungry plants react as curious explorers wander a little too close.

: Step up to the Plant Monster's overgrown greenhouse, where giant vines stir, spores fill the air and hungry plants react as curious explorers wander a little too close. Scarecrow's Barn: Help the friendly Scarecrow prove he can scare away his cheeky feathered friend. Strike your funniest pose, shout your loudest scare, then collect a Lego brick for the next adventure.

Returning Halloween attractions at the parks this year will include Lego Monster meet and greets, live entertainment and shows, and The Great Monster Chase 4D Movie. Florida also will offer the Monster Skytacular drone show on select Saturdays, while California will have themed overlays on the Dragon Coaster and Driving School.

Brick or Treat is included with park admission and runs the following dates in California:

September: 19 and 26

October: 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 and 31

November: 1

The dates in Florida will be:

September: Sept. 5-6, 12, 19 and 26

October: Oct. 3-4, 9-11, 16-18, 23-25 and 30-31

For more information and tickets to the California event, please see the Legoland California website.

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