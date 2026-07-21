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Disney partners Heinz for theme parks, cruise line

No more guessing about the condiments at Disney's theme parks. The Walt Disney Company today announced a long-term partnership with Kraft Heinz to provide its food and condiment brands at the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts and on the Disney Cruise Line.

Disney has used a variety of different condiment suppliers at its theme parks since it had a brand-wide deal with Hunt's that started back in the 1980s.

The alliance between Disney and Kraft Heinz, as the companies are calling the deal, will include new Heinz condiment stations throughout Disney's North American theme parks, as well as new menu offerings at the parks and cruise line in addition to brand-led marketing campaigns and digital content featuring Disney franchises and Kraft Heinz brands.

"Kraft Heinz and Disney are two companies that are woven into the fabric of family life," Nicolas Amaya, President of North America at Kraft Heinz Company, said in a press release. "This alliance is about showing up together in the moments that matter most - whether at the parks or at home - to deliver elevated experiences and storytelling that turn everyday meals into memories that last a lifetime."

The two companies will celebrate their new alliance at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim next month, where Kraft Heinz will have a presence offering new sauces from its Sauce Vault.

I get that many Disney fans have string feelings about the brands that Disney uses in its theme park food and beverage offerings. Heaven only knows what the reaction would be if Disney switched its cola partner, for an example. But I have become so disillusioned with theme park food these days that it is hard for me to feel much of anything about a brand change like this. I can't remember the last time that I ordered something at Disney that I needed to put ketchup or mustard on. Heck, I almost never use those condiments at home, either.

That said, things could be worse with Disney's theme park food. Just visit Disneyland Paris if you don't believe that. If this deal means more money for Disney to improve its offerings at the park - food or otherwise - I welcome it.

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